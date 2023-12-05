The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 57,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 80,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,550. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

