Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. 973,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

