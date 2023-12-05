Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,665. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.