Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.92 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,102 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.49 and a 200-day moving average of $521.44. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

