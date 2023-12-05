Boston Family Office LLC Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,362. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $320.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

