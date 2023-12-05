Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $867.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $914.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,863. The firm has a market cap of $377.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $516.05 and a 52-week high of $999.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $893.34 and its 200 day moving average is $865.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

