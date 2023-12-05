Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $79,388,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.5% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 8,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 308,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 267.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 136,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,584. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.