155,544 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 155,544 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.90 on Tuesday, reaching $597.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,880. The company has a market capitalization of $272.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $628.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

