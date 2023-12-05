Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,956,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 160,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,753,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,944,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

