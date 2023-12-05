The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,567,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.01. 713,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $321.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

