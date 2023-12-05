Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.54. 2,226,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $270.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

