Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48,589 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.25. 468,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.73 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

