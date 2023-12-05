First Foundation Advisors Purchases 212 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.99. The company had a trading volume of 969,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,251. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

