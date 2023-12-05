Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Decreased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.95. 435,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

