Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $495,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PayPal were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.3% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 72,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. 8,001,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,170,271. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

