Linker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Linker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Linker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 440,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.45. 556,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

