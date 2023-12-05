Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $114.70. 709,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

