Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.