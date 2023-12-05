Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

LOW traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $204.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.01. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.