UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,106,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,818,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.27. 6,155,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,590,762. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.