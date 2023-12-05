Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 299 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,441. The company has a market capitalization of $380.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.