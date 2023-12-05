Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 299 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,441. The company has a market capitalization of $380.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
