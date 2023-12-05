Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $191.23 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $191,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61. The firm has a market cap of $454.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

