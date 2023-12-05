Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,010 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $58,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,057,000 after purchasing an additional 533,417 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in S&P Global by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 29,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 78,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,188. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.56 and its 200-day moving average is $386.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

