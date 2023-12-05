Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $101,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.61. The company had a trading volume of 357,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

