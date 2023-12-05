American Trust Sells 58 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.81. 109,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,261. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average is $232.07.

Cummins last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

