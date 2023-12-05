Boston Family Office LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 32.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $847,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $683.76. 209,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $694.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.67 and its 200 day moving average is $575.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

