First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 59,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 5,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.36. 1,603,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.