First Foundation Advisors Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. 1,516,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,199,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

