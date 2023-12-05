Lewis Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. 7,048,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,923,021. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

