Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.29. 1,172,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,211. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $296.85. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

