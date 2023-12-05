Future Fund LLC Invests $378,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.6% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $583.06. The stock had a trading volume of 352,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.73 and a 200 day moving average of $522.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,818 shares of company stock valued at $251,226,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

