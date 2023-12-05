Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

PM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 619,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

