Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $406,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Illumina were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,112,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,026 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.51. 797,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,383. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

