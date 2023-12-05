Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,096 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 90,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. 1,555,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,688. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

