457,331 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 457,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,868,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.85. 926,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $381.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

