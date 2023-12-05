American Trust Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

GLD stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.98. 2,433,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,691. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $164.45 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

