American Trust Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.94. 346,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,306. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

