Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,570 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $58,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $154.32. The company had a trading volume of 386,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.82. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.