Georgetown University Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Georgetown University lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 3.4% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199,565. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

