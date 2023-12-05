Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by American Trust

American Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Allie Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,709,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,925,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.09. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $394.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

