Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,239,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 143,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,596,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $401.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

