Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668,494 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

PLD traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.08. The company had a trading volume of 464,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,835. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

