Union Savings Bank Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $565.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.77. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $7,858,982. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

