MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MSCI were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.71.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

