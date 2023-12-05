Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,992. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.