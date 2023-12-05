Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,798,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after acquiring an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.77. 530,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,526. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

