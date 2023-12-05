50,602 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.



The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

