UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,205,411 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,205,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. 4,577,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,418,750. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

