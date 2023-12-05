1,046,715 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,046,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,829,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,583. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.