First Foundation Advisors Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $218.45. 696,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

